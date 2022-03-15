Ahead of his upcoming tour, New York City-based rapper MIKE has dropped a new single. On “Makeda,” MIKE is hot off the release of his 2021 album Disco!, but can’t help from “writing, trying to have fun again,” while brushing off his haters. “They don’t like me, never had love for them,” he continues.

Growing up, Mike lived in various parts of the world, including New Jersey, Philly, and England. The regional influences of all of these places are evident on this dreamy, tranquil track.

Mike is set to kick off a tour next month, supported by Freddie Gibbs, Na-Kel Smith, and Mercury.

Check out “Makeda” above and the full list of tour dates below.

04/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

04/17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

04/18 — Portland, OR @ Polaris $

04/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom *

04/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress $

04/22 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar $

04/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy $

04/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space $

04/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

04/29 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater *

04/30 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece *

05/04 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

05/05 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge *

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Heaven Stage *

05/08 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

05/11 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

05/12 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

05/13 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

05/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

05/15 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

06/05 — Madrid, Spain @ Siroco

06/06 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/08 — Rotterdam, Netherlands @ BIRD

06/09 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

06/10 — Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

06/11 — Paris, France @ La Place

06/12 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil

06/14 — Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium

06/15 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Chapeau Rouge

06/16 — Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

06/18 — Warsaw, Poland @ Pardon, To Tu

06/21 — London, UK @ Scala

08/04 — Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

* with Freddie Gibbs

$ with Na-Kel Smith and Mercury