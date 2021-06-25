The Best New Hip-Hop Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Doja Cat — Planet Her Sure, it’s not technically a hip-hop album, any more than it is strictly pop, dance, or R&B. But Doja’s third effort features some of her sharpest rapping, tapping into a number of contemporary styles from Cloud rap to EDM, always with an eyebrow-raising punchline or clever twist on a familiar cadence. This is creativity personified; what’s more hip-hop than that?

Juicy J — The Hustle Still Continues [Deluxe] Juicy has evolved over time into a shepherd and mentor of the modern-day, hedonistic trap rap scenes that take so much inspiration from his work with Three Six Mafia. This deluxe version of his 2020 album adds an astonishing number of new songs and collaborators, bringing in bright new stars like Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Rico Nasty. MIKE — Disco! Back in the late ’90s, MIKE would have been considered a backpacker. Now, he’s something of a contrarian presence, the rare traditionalist who isn’t pursuing an agenda to “bring back real hip-hop,’ instead locking in on his own iconoclastic trajectory of rebellious super rhyming style.

Ski Mask The Slump God — Sin City The South Florida firestarter returns after a long hiatus to resume his campaign of punk-rap terror in a world in which he’s less of an exception than the prototype of an entire movement — a movement that’s closer to the mainstream than ever before. Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler delivers his own version of DJ Drama’s popular Gangsta Grillz mixtape series, splitting the difference between gruff-voiced, braggadocious rhymes and the tender soul of Igor and Flower Boy. The effect is intoxicating.

Singles/Videos ASAP TyY — “1990” Yes, I know: There are soooo many members of ASAP Mob, you probably forgot all about TyY. Well, shame on you, because he’s every bit as charismatic and clever as his more mainstream favorite homeboys.

Beanz — “As Seen On TV” Feat. Benny The Butcher Beanz, a truly underrated rapper, gets to shine alongside one of the more popular purveyors of straight-up, bruising bars, which may lead to her finally receiving her due when her debut album Tables Turn drops this summer. Bfb Da Packman — “Weekend At Solomon’s” Dropping his debut album this week, the hilarious Flint, MI rapper employs a number of hip-hop’s most hyped names on the tracklist, from XXL Freshman Coi Leray to standup comic turned rapper Zack Fox, but he goes for dolo here, and this track is all the more entertaining for it.