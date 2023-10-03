“My Love Mine All Mine” musician Mitski is bringing her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, on a 2024 North American tour. After treating fans to a host of film screenings and private project listening parties, they will get the chance to experience the music the way Mitski intended.

The 19-show run will kick off on January 26, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Tamino, Sunny War, Julia Jacklin, and Sarah Kinsley will join Mitski on the road as opening support on respective dates. The tour will make a few international stops in Toronto and Mexico City.

View the full tour schedule below. Mitski’s fan and Spotify presale will start tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time.

Find more information here and check out the tour dates below.

01/26/2024 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore ^

01/29/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater) ^

02/02/2024 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^

02/06/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met ^

02/10/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

02/11/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

02/15/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM ^

02/16/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM ^

02/21/2024 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

02/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

02/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #

02/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #

03/21/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

03/22/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre *

03/28/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium *

03/29/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium *

04/04/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan ^

04/10/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %

04/11/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

^ with Tamino

# with Sunny War

* with Julia Jacklin

% with Sarah Kinsley