Mitski‘s highly anticipated new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out today. Enticing singles like “Bug Like An Angel,” “Star,” and “Heaven” built up the excitement, and now the track “My Love Mine All Mine” has received its own eerie music video.

The video depicts Mitski stacking chairs into a massive sculpture and defying gravity as she climbs it. It conveys the subtle poignance of the sprawling song, which is as haunting as it is beautiful as she sings of the power of love: “Nothing in the world belongs to me / But my love, mine all mine all mine.”

The indie sensation is currently on the road bringing this new material to stages. The first performance was in Mexico City on September 11, and the next one is in Los Angeles on September 20. This is a relief to fans, since she said her show in New York in 2019 was her “last show indefinitely.” “I was thinking this was the last show I would perform ever, and then I would quit and find another life,” Mitski told Rolling Stone in an interview in 2021.

Watch the video for “My Love Mine All Mine” above.

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out now via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.