Before leakers have the opportunity to spill the tea, Oscar-nominated rocker Mitski has just announced that her forthcoming album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, will spawn a double feature. In addition to the new music — including singles “Star,” “Heaven,” and “Bug Like An Angel” — Mitski has curated a special film screening featuring some of her favorite works around the world.

Beginning next week (September 7) ahead of the album’s release, fans will have the opportunity to drop into select theaters to watch films Days Of Heaven (directed by Terrence Malick, 1978), Desert Hearts (dir. Donna Deitch, 1986), Drugstore Cowboy (dir. Gus Van Sant, 1989), and La Strada (dir. Federico Fellini, 1954), which are rumored to be points of inspiration for Mitski’s upcoming release. Attendees will also get a sneak peek of the album.

Although Mitski won’t be in attendance, at each event, attendees will receive a limited edition poster created exclusively for the series. The showings will be held at theaters in eight international cities, including Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Nashville, Sydney, and New York.

In addition to the joint advanced listening and movie experience, the following week, supporters will have the opportunity to attend the immersive listening experience under the stars in Tokyo, Japan.

View the full schedule below. Tickets for each date are on sale now. Find more information here.

Movie Screenings

09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Davis Theater [film Drugstore Cowboy]

09/07 — Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre [film La Strada]

09/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios Fairfax [film Days Of Heaven]

09/07 — Nashville, TN @ Belcourt Theatre [film Drugstore Cowboy]

09/07 — New York, NY @ Village East by Angelika [film Desert Hearts]

09/07 — London, UK @ Everyman Screen on the Green [film Desert Hearts]

09/07 — Sydney, AU @ Ritz Cinemas [film Days Of Heaven]

09/07 — Melbourne, AU @ Lido Cinemas [film Days Of Heaven]

Album Listening Experience

09/14 — Tokyo, JP @ Planetarium Album Listening Experience

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We is out on 9/15 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.