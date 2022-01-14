Look, most people have a mini panic attack when they’re meeting one of their heroes. And plenty of people have been waiting by the phone for Taylor Swift to call them, acknowledge them, love them, etc — especially lots of young female songwriters who grew up listening to her expertly-written missives. So when the time came for Mitski, who usually doesn’t get starstruck, it’s not that surprising that she was a little bit blown away.

In a new interview with Vulture, Mitski discusses her forthcoming new album, Laurel Hell, which is preceded by the singles “The Only Heartbreaker” and “Heat Lightning,” but also took a moment to remember meeting Swift, backstage at a benefit concert.

“I started to get a headache and heart palpitations,” she remembered. “My hands started to shake. I thought I was gonna throw up, I really did. I told my manager, ‘I need to get out of here,’ and I practically ran out. I remember Taylor Swift talking to me, but I don’t remember what I said back to her. I remember her saying, ‘Well.’ And then leaving. I’m not the kind of person who gets starstruck, you know.”

It probably didn’t help that other celebrities like Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent and Blake Lively were also all present. Check out Mitski’s full interview here.