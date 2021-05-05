Indie

Mitski Shares The Epic ‘The End’ From Her ‘This Is Where We Fall’ Graphic Novel Soundtrack

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The music industry is a living and constantly evolving entity, as it proved last year by adapting to livestream concerts as the pandemic took over the world. Mitski is also breaking new ground for herself with her soundtrack for This Is Where We Fall, a graphic novel by Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings. Today, she has shared a new selection from it: “The End,” which features narration from Miskiewicz. The instrumental has a huge anthemic rock sound to underscore Miskiewicz’s deep voice.

When the soundtrack was announced last year, Mitski offered a statement, saying, “It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book. It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel added, “A project and partnership like this is the perfect marriage of a visual art form like comics, and music. Fans of Mitski’s music will not only get something new from one of their favorite artists, but a companion piece that completes the experience.”

The “innovative new science-fiction series” is described as delving “into complex questions on science, faith, mankind’s need to believe in something bigger than itself, while also questioning what defines the human spirit.

Listen to “The End” above.

This Is Where We Fall is out Now via Z2 Comics. Get it here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×