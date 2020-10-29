Mitski Is Recording A Soundtrack To An Upcoming Graphic Novel

While Mitski has remained relatively quiet since the release of her acclaimed 2018 album Be The Cowboy, she’s now gearing up for a musical project that’s slightly out of left field. The singer announced that she recorded a score to accompany an upcoming graphic novel.

Mitski’s soundtrack will arrive alongside the Z2 Comics graphic novel This Is Where We Fall. According to the book’s website, the story unpacks themes of “theology, death, and the after-life” all through the lens of a science-fiction story.

In a statement about the included soundtrack, Mitski said, “It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book. It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

Z2 publisher Josh Frankel added, “A project and partnership like this is the perfect marriage of a visual art form like comics, and music. Fans of Mitski’s music will not only get something new from one of their favorite artists, but a companion piece that completes the experience. Comics readers will find an original work of science fiction from top creators that is enhanced by the music that accompanies it.”

This Is Where We Fall is out is out March 2021. Pre-order it here.