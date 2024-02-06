Here Is Mitski’s ‘The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We Tour’ Setlist

Mitski kicked off her new tour last month in Miami Beach, as she is playing shows across North America (and then in Europe) in support of her The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We album. As she is set to play the first of two dates in Philly tonight, before continuing to more major cities, fans going to an upcoming show might be wondering what they’ll hear.

According to setlist.fm, Mitski delivered ten live performances of songs from the new record, including the viral hit “My Love Mine All Mine” and others like “Bug Like An Angel” and “Buffalo Replaced.”

Fans expecting selections from older Mitski albums will also be pleased, as she played “I Don’t Smoke” from Bury Me At Makeout Creek and “Thursday Girl” from Puberty 2, just as a few examples.

Continue scrolling to view the setlist from Mitski’s most recent concert in North Carolina.