Here’s How Mitski’s ‘My Love Mine All Mine’ Became A Hit

Mitski released her new album, The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, a few months ago. Since then, one of the tracks, “My Love Mine All Mine,” has become a major hit for the singer. According to The Guardian, it is being played at least four million times a day (on Spotify alone) and is placing high on several Billboard charts.

Here’s what to know about how this song became a hit.

Like most viral songs these days, Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” has received a significant boost through TikTok. Whether it’s people just soundtracking their videos with the track, or making dedicated fancams, it all counts to raise the popularity. It made it to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart — and is spending its second week on top.

As it turns out, other musicians love it just as much.

“This generation of listeners care less about which genre they align themselves with,” Laufey told the publication about Mitski’s song, given she also delivered a cover of it. “They focus on lyricism, community, and how music makes them feel. It’s very encouraging to see a song like this soar.”

Clairo has also put her own spin on “My Love Mine All Mine.”

You can check out Mitski’s original above, as well as the previously mentioned covers below.