Last month, MJ Lenderman announced Manning Fireworks by releasing “She’s Leaving You,” which made Uproxx’s “Best New Indie” roundup. On Monday, July 29, Lenderman revealed another track from his forthcoming album in “Joker Lips,” a pleasant-sounding song with brutally honest lyrics.

“Coward cutting Joker lips / Into a rubber mask / Please don’t ask / How I’m doing,” the North Carolina-based artist sings alongside The Wind, surrounded by plants in a field. The press released described the accompanying Ben Turok-directed video as showcasing “an overgrown field clung to the side of a mountain in Western North Carolina as plants seemingly envelop the band.”

“Joker Lips” might prove to be the Manning Fireworks thesis statement, given that the album was previously billed as Lenderman at “the intersection of wit and sadness.” The nine-track LP will arrive on September 6 as Lenderman’s fourth full-length studio album and first album under ANTI-.

Lenderman also announced his MJ Lenderman & The Wind 2024 Fall US Tour, beginning in September.

Watch the “Joker Lips” video above, and find more about Manning Fireworks below.