Last month, MJ Lenderman announced Manning Fireworks by releasing “She’s Leaving You,” which made Uproxx’s “Best New Indie” roundup. On Monday, July 29, Lenderman revealed another track from his forthcoming album in “Joker Lips,” a pleasant-sounding song with brutally honest lyrics.
“Coward cutting Joker lips / Into a rubber mask / Please don’t ask / How I’m doing,” the North Carolina-based artist sings alongside The Wind, surrounded by plants in a field. The press released described the accompanying Ben Turok-directed video as showcasing “an overgrown field clung to the side of a mountain in Western North Carolina as plants seemingly envelop the band.”
“Joker Lips” might prove to be the Manning Fireworks thesis statement, given that the album was previously billed as Lenderman at “the intersection of wit and sadness.” The nine-track LP will arrive on September 6 as Lenderman’s fourth full-length studio album and first album under ANTI-.
Lenderman also announced his MJ Lenderman & The Wind 2024 Fall US Tour, beginning in September.
Watch the “Joker Lips” video above, and find more about Manning Fireworks below.
MJ Lenderman’s Manning Fireworks Album Cover Artwork
MJ Lenderman’s Manning Fireworks Tracklist
1. “Manning Fireworks”
2. “Joker Lips”
3. “Rudolph”
4. “Wristwatch”
5. “She’s Leaving You” Feat. Karly Hartzman
6. “Rip Torn”
7. “You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In”
8. “On My Knees”
9. “Bark At The Moon”
MJ Lenderman 2024 Tour Dates
09/05-07 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/18 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man %
09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East (ANTI- Showcase at Americanafest)
10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West &
10/05 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East &
10/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater &
10/07 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger &
10/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway &
10/10 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room &
10/11 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s &
10/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &
10/13 – Eau Claire, WI @ Stones Throw &
10/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall &
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall &
10/18 – Detroit, MI @ El Club &
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace &
10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount &
10/22 – Boston, MA @ The Royale &
10/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg &
10/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall &
10/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &
11/01 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &
11/11 – Berlin, DE @ Privatclub ~
11/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang ~
11/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witloof Bar
11/16 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere ~
11/18 – London, UK @ The Garage ~
11/19 – London, UK @ The Garage ~
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ YES Pink Room ~
11/22 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ~
11/23 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club ~
11/24 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ~
% solo with Karly Hartzman
& with Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band
~ with Hollow Hand