At the end of 2021, Modest Mouse announced a brief run of 2022 tour dates for April. Now, they’ve gone ahead and made that tour far more substantial by expanding it but a bunch of new dates, so the tour now runs from April to August.

Things kick off in Baltimore on April 18 before running through North America until early June. Then, in July, the band will be in Europe before returning to North America in August for some West Coast shows. For most of these dates, Modest Mouse will be joined by UK indie rock group The Cribs.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

04/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *

04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

04/21 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum *

04/23 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/26 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

04/28 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater *

04/29 — Spicewood, TX @ Luck, Texas *

05/01 — Memphis, TN @ Bealse Street Music Festival

05/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam

05/19 — Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater *

05/20 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *

05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

05/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

05/27 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *

05/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

05/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

06/02 — Toronto, ON @ History

06/03 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

06/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

06/07 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

06/08 — New York City, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park *

07/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 — Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/16 — Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

08/19 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/20 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square

08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

08/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden

* with The Cribs