At the end of 2021, Modest Mouse announced a brief run of 2022 tour dates for April. Now, they’ve gone ahead and made that tour far more substantial by expanding it but a bunch of new dates, so the tour now runs from April to August.
Things kick off in Baltimore on April 18 before running through North America until early June. Then, in July, the band will be in Europe before returning to North America in August for some West Coast shows. For most of these dates, Modest Mouse will be joined by UK indie rock group The Cribs.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
04/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *
04/19 — Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion *
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *
04/21 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum *
04/23 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/24 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *
04/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
04/26 — Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *
04/28 — Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater *
04/29 — Spicewood, TX @ Luck, Texas *
05/01 — Memphis, TN @ Bealse Street Music Festival
05/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Tony Hawk’s Weekend Jam
05/19 — Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater *
05/20 — Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort *
05/21 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
05/23 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *
05/25 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *
05/27 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *
05/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
05/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
06/02 — Toronto, ON @ History
06/03 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *
06/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *
06/07 — Lafayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *
06/08 — New York City, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park *
07/01 — Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/07 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 — Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/16 — Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
08/19 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/20 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square
08/22 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum
08/24 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
08/25 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/29 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden
* with The Cribs