After Modest Mouse finished up their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore LP The Lonesome Crowded West, it was revealed that drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His mother made an optimistic Facebook post, writing, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Now, bandleader Isaac Brock has shared his own personal statement through the group’s Instagram account. Luckily, he said treatment “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference” and he is asking fans to send good energy.

Read his full statement below.