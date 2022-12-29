After Modest Mouse finished up their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore LP The Lonesome Crowded West, it was revealed that drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His mother made an optimistic Facebook post, writing, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”
Now, bandleader Isaac Brock has shared his own personal statement through the group’s Instagram account. Luckily, he said treatment “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference” and he is asking fans to send good energy.
Read his full statement below.
“Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes'( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.
Thank you and love,
Isaac Brock.”