Modest Mouse
Getty Image
Indie

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Shared An Optimistic Statement About Bandmate Jeremiah Green’s Cancer

After Modest Mouse finished up their tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore LP The Lonesome Crowded West, it was revealed that drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. His mother made an optimistic Facebook post, writing, “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Now, bandleader Isaac Brock has shared his own personal statement through the group’s Instagram account. Luckily, he said treatment “seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference” and he is asking fans to send good energy.

Read his full statement below.

“Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes'( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.

Thank you and love,

Isaac Brock.”

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×