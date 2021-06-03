In May, Modest Mouse announced The Golden Casket, which will be the band’s first album in six years when it comes out later this month. At the time, they also shared the anthemic single “We Are Between.” They’re since gone on to share “Leave A Light On,” but now Isaac Brock and company are revisiting “We Are Between” with a new video for the song.

The visual begins with clips of cars and livestock stranded in fields. Among this scene is Isaac brock, you finds himself interacting with a number of people, some of whom are real and others who are less so.

The band themselves haven’t said much about their new music, but the video seems to reflect some of the themes described in a previous press release quote about the project: “The album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”

The band also recently announced a run of tour dates for the latter half of 2021. After playing Lollapalooza, they’ll travel the country between July and late October, with Future Islands joining them for a handful of dates.

Watch the “We Are Between” video above.

The Golden Casket is out 6/25 via Epic Records. Pre-order it here.