Morgan Wallen’s Fans Are Distraught After He Canceled His Concert At The Last Minute

Morgan Wallen is roughly two weeks into his One Night At A Time Tour in support of his March album of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s as if he was never filmed using a racial slur in 2021 and more or less temporarily exiled from country music.

Wallen’s fans have stood by him, but right now, they’re a little upset with him.

On Saturday, April 22, Wallen was scheduled to perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

“Numerous fans posted photos inside the stadium, where the crowd assembled and watched openers Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest, and Hardy perform their sets,” Rolling Stone relayed. “Just before Wallen’s onstage time, a message was flashed on the screens at the side of the stage announcing that there would be no more music.”

Wallen wrote to his Instagram Story, “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Morgan Wallen IG
Morgan Wallen on Instagram

Wallen is next scheduled to perform on Thursday, April 27, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to his website.

See how fans are reacting to his missed Mississippi show below.

