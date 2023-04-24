Morgan Wallen is roughly two weeks into his One Night At A Time Tour in support of his March album of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s as if he was never filmed using a racial slur in 2021 and more or less temporarily exiled from country music.

Wallen’s fans have stood by him, but right now, they’re a little upset with him.

On Saturday, April 22, Wallen was scheduled to perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

“Numerous fans posted photos inside the stadium, where the crowd assembled and watched openers Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest, and Hardy perform their sets,” Rolling Stone relayed. “Just before Wallen’s onstage time, a message was flashed on the screens at the side of the stage announcing that there would be no more music.”

Wallen wrote to his Instagram Story, “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

Wallen is next scheduled to perform on Thursday, April 27, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to his website.

See how fans are reacting to his missed Mississippi show below.

Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!! pic.twitter.com/g095cub04z — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

He literally lost his voice. What do you expect him to do? — Brice Delph (@b_delph22) April 24, 2023

What I expect him to do is announce it BEFORE the show!!! He didn’t happen to loose his voice at 8:58 when he was supposed to come stage at 9:00! — Megan Lynn (@SouthernMama333) April 24, 2023

How I sleep knowing I’m a Taylor Swift fan and not a Morgan Wallen fan pic.twitter.com/T3VoabTi9H — claire (@truthor_claire1) April 24, 2023

the rest of the world to morgan wallen fans rn pic.twitter.com/rPNrKjEeoX — laura heard state of grace live ❤️ (@laurathestork) April 24, 2023

Weird how the girls on tiktok are defending Morgan Wallen when he cancels his show for being drunk but when Adele cancels her show because because the stage pieces weren’t there, her crew was down with covid, she gets dragged despite paying for peoples flights and FaceTiming them — Sam (@adeleisnumber1) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen tryna get his shit together after one night in Oxford. pic.twitter.com/iQSbRBlwgG — Keg (@GratefulKeg) April 24, 2023

Men with Oxford experience have played on through worse, Morgan Wallen pic.twitter.com/TmHhj0OwCQ — cristilmethod (@cristilmethod) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen reaching for the Liquid IV as he scrolls the TL pic.twitter.com/1PJpEWCCkC — The Picasio Thompson Experience™️ (@IAmPicasio) April 24, 2023

Morgan Wallen canceling his concert 5 minutes before showtime because he suddenly “lost his voice” is funny when you think about Taylor Swift performing for 3 hours to 70k fans three nights a week like she’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer on tour or in some kinda Avatar State. pic.twitter.com/9VbHJsaQ72 — John Gavin (@JustHarpOnIt) April 24, 2023