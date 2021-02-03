Despite his record Dangerous: The Double Album topping the Billboard 200 albums chart for the third consecutive week, Morgan Wallen recently made a career-halting move. The country singer was caught using a racial slur in a video, which has resulted in him being dropped from his record label “indefinitely.”

TMZ first got a hold of a video of Wallen coming home from a drunken night in Nashville, Tennessee. After making a loud scene outside his house, a neighbor across the street began recording Wallen and his crew. Before Wallen stumbled into his home, he refers to one of his friends as a “p*ssy ass n*****.” The story went viral and fans and country singers alike admonished Wallen’s language.

Eventually, Wallen’s label Big Loud Records caught wind of the controversy and resolved to cut ties with the singer. Announcing their decision in a statement, Big Loud Records reprimanded Wallen, saying his behavior “will not be tolerated” by them: “In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s recording contract indefinitely. Republic Records fully supports Big Loud’s decision and agrees such behavior will not be tolerated.”

After TMZ got a hold of the video, Wallen offered an apology and promised to “do better” in the future. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Read Big Loud Records’ full statement above.