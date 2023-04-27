TikTok is blaming Morgan Wallen’s last-minute cancellation of his second show at the University of Mississippi on alcohol, but according to his label’s CEO, that’s false. In the past, the “Last Night” singer has found himself in the eye of a racial controversy storm stating alcohol consumption as the cause. However, the musician did seek treatment back in 2021.

Following the news of the concert’s cancellation, the entertainer took to his Instagram Story to share that he “started to lose his voice” the night before and thought he could shake it off but could not. Quickly after, video footage from fans at the venue started to surface. One viral clip featuring a security guard who worked that show alleged that the singer was “too drunk” to perform and was carried away in an ambulance.

The company responsible for hiring the worker, BEST Crowd Management, issued a statement on Instagram denying the employee’s claim.

“A hired employee of BEST Crowd Management made false claims related to last night’s Morgan Wallen concert, and we do not stand by the detail in his statement.” wrote the company.

After the statement was posted, Seth England, the CEO of Wallen’s record label Big Loud Records, commented on the matter on his own. According to People, the executive to took his Instagram Story first to thank the company.

“Thank you, @bestcrowdmanagement, for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false,” adding, “Laughable what some people will just say for a reaction.”