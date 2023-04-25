Over the weekend, Morgan Wallen unexpectedly canceled his performance in Oxford, Mississippi after the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium was already packed and the audience sat through the openers Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest, and Hardy. It’s an understatement to say that fans were not pleased with that night. In fact, one is suing.

Wallen did offer an explanation. “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

However, many concertgoers will not accept this apology. In her lawsuit, Brandi Burcham argued that ticket refunds neglect to include “out of pocket” expenses. One fan took to Facebook to share exactly what kind of out of pocket expenses she’s expecting to be reimbursed for — and she even included his Cash App. It starts off with basic things like hotel, gas, tickets, whatever — until she mentions Oxford Grillehouse, Cracker Barrel, Los Parrilleros, Rebel Rags, drinks at the show, and even merch.

How is this not a joke pic.twitter.com/A3aambUIjd — Katie-Rose (@katieroseoq) April 25, 2023

Good luck with that.