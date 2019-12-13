Following up his acclaimed 2017 record Aromanticism, Moses Sumney‘s upcoming double album Grae expands on the musician’s intimate and affecting songwriting. The singer dropped the second sorrowful single from his new era Friday. “Polly” follows Sumney’s art-rock single “Virile.” And if the new song’s accompanying lyric video is any indication, “Polly” is an emotional ballad speaking to the wretched feeling left from a lovelorn heart.

With only a guitar, Sumney’s textured voice is both powerful and delicate, crooning each verse with the emotional intelligence of someone who’s loved and lost. “I want to be cotton candy / In the mouth of many a lover / Saccharine and slick technicolor, I’ll dissolve.” About the song, Sumney said, “Polly’s about wishing you had a few more arms than you do.”

Sumney’s forthcoming double LP, Grae, will be released in two parts. The first arrives in February, with the complete record dropping in mid-May. Listen to “Polly” above. Below, find the Grae album art and tracklist.

Part One:

1. “Insula”

2. “Cut Me”

3. “In Bloom”

4. “Virile”

5. “Conveyor”

6. “Boxes”

7. “Gagarin”

8. “Jill/Jack”

9. “Colouour”

10. “Also Also Also And And And”

11. “Neither/Nor”

12. “Polly”

Part Two:

13. “Two Dogs”

14. “Bystanders”

15. “Me in 20 Years”

16. “Keeps Me Alive”

17. “Lucky Me”

18. “And So I Come To Isolation”

19. “Bless Me”

20. “Before You Go”

Grae is out 5/15 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.