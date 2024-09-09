Muna’s Katie Gavin expressed gratitude for having “these f*cking amazing fans that have proved to be so loyal and will show up for us” when Muna served as Uproxx’s November 2023 cover stars.

If only all Muna fans behaved amazingly.

On Sunday, September 8, Muna posted a statement to their Instagram Story addressing concerning behavior within their fan base.

“We love our fans, but some stuff has been happening recently that we cannot be silent about,” Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson wrote. “Cyberstalking, hackings, and bullying other fans and our loved ones, plus spreading falsehoods about us and our loved ones for clout and attention online has been going on for months, and we have to address it now for our own safety and peace of mind.”

They continued, “This sh*t is truly scary for us, and it’s literally embarrassing to have to post about this, but here we are. Not gonna say names because you guys know who you are. And we do, too. Cut it the fck out.”

Muna released their self-titled third LP in June 2022, and the band’s most recent release was Live At The Greek Theatre In Los Angeles this June.

“It’s mystical, it’s in the trees, and it’s a legendary place,” Maskin told Uproxx of Muna’s October 2023 The Greek shows. “I grew up going to shows there, and it always was a dream of ours to be able to play a show that big. And to be able to do that? It’s just trippy. Life is interesting, and it’s kind of funny. We did it, and now it’s over, and you’re still existing and moving on to whatever’s next.”