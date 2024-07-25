Mxmtoon released “a reconsideration” of her earliest breakthrough songs in the form of the Plum Blossom (Revisited) EP last fall. Mxmtoon is not interested in revisiting the ex who inspired “I Hate Texas,” her new song from her upcoming third studio album.

The song is fueled by fiddle and disdain. “I’m turning every corner with exceeded caution,” the artist born Maia sings. “Hoping, praying, begging that you’re not in Austin / I hate Texas / But the exits have more room to run away from you.”

“Working on ‘I Hate Texas’ felt like when I first started making music, like I was completely in my element,” Mxmtoon said in a statement. “I felt inspired to get a little sarcastic and write a song with some kick to it, just as pure fun.”

Mission accomplished.

In the song, Mxmtoon relocates from New York to Texas, but in real life, the Oakland native is based in Nashville, and if being in Nashville was conducive to creating “I Hate Texas,” she should never leave.

Mxmtoon has seven more dates in support of AJR, including two shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. See all of her upcoming dates here.

Listen to “I Hate Texas” above.