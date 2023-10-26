Earlier this month, Mxmtoon announced her Plum Blossom (Revisited) project release date and started its rollout with the single “Feelings Are Fatal (Revisited).” A press release at the time relayed that the EP is “a reconsideration of the early songs that propelled her to fame.” The next of Mxmtoon’s early songs to be revisited is “The Idea Of You (Revisited).”

“happy to share that ‘the idea of you (revisited),’ a favorite song of mine for a long time, is officially out now,” Mxmtoon posted on Instagram on Wednesday, October 25. “AND to make it even more special… here is merch (revisited). check out my store for new plum blossom (revisited) merch and pre-order the limited edition double-sided vinyl, featuring the original plum blossom ep!! FINALLY IT’s ON VINYL!!”

Upon announcing Plum Blossom (Revisited), Mxmtoon released a statement, which can be read below:

“A lot of change happens over the course of five years, and that’s especially true when you go from being a teenager to an adult within that space. I released my first EP when I was eighteen, and Plum Blossom was comprised of songs I wrote when I was seventeen. I didn’t have the tools or vocabulary to effectively get every idea I had in my head into song at that point, so the music I was making never quite made it into the form I had envisioned. Now, at twenty-three, I’m so grateful to say I do have the resources to make those dreams come true for my younger self. To honor and thank her for being brave enough to even make art in the first place, and make her songs shine the way she always wanted them to. Plum Blossom (Revisited) is my way of paying homage to where I started from, to thank everyone who’s grown up with me over the last five years, and encourage people not to shy away from embracing our younger selves.”

Listen to “The Idea Of You (Revisited)” above, and check out Mxmtoon’s upcoming live dates below.

Plum Blossom (Revisited) is out 11/10 via AWAL. Find more information here.