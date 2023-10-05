Around the release of her Rising album in early 2022, Mxmtoon reflected on her initial success in music. “It’s terrifying when someone becomes so much bigger than you ever imagine, especially when you’re just a teenager,” she told Uproxx at the time. “I felt so vulnerable having millions of people critiquing, complimenting, or criticizing me for art I had just made in my own bedroom when I was 17. It was simultaneously very exciting and also scary.”

Mxmtoon is revisiting those formative releases in a more literal sense with Plum Blossom (Revisited), which is described in a press release as “a reconsideration of the early songs that propelled her to fame.” The first offering from the EP, due out on November 10, is “Feelings Are Fatal (Revisited).”

“A lot of change happens over the course of five years, and that’s especially true when you go from being a teenager to an adult within that space,” Mxmtoon said in a statement. “I released my first EP when I was eighteen, and Plum Blossom was comprised of songs I wrote when I was seventeen. I didn’t have the tools or vocabulary to effectively get every idea I had in my head into song at that point, so the music I was making never quite made it into the form I had envisioned.”

She continued, “Now, at twenty-three, I’m so grateful to say I do have the resources to make those dreams come true for my younger self. To honor and thank her for being brave enough to even make art in the first place, and make her songs shine the way she always wanted them to. Plum Blossom (Revisited) is my way of paying homage to where I started from, to thank everyone who’s grown up with me over the last five years, and encourage people not to shy away from embracing our younger selves.”

The Oakland-bred artist shared more about the project on X (formerly known as Twitter):

i tried very hard on plum blossom (revisited) to make sure the songs still retain their core and comfy factor :) promise i did not do any wild switch ups LMFAO they will still be songs you know and love just more sparkly <3 — maia (@mxmtoon) October 3, 2023

a little behind the scenes from the revisited shoot :) pic.twitter.com/hqfyx7RQbW — maia (@mxmtoon) October 4, 2023

“feelings are fatal (revisited)” is out now :) the first of many. listen now!https://t.co/fbPfAbiUgw pic.twitter.com/peXjEm62jK — maia (@mxmtoon) October 5, 2023

hi i am awake and lurking and reading all your sweet tweets, comments, and DMs rn :,) i am so endlessly grateful for this community. so lucky to make songs for you all and to have those songs be loved so deeply <3 thank u a million times over — maia (@mxmtoon) October 5, 2023

almost 5 years since my first EP, and i couldn’t stop thinking about the little things i wish i could’ve done better since. plum blossom (revisited) will be out november 10th! “feelings are fatal (revisited)” is yours this thursday :) pre-save at the link https://t.co/fbPfAbiUgw pic.twitter.com/D4AXw8DMNB — maia (@mxmtoon) October 2, 2023

The press release also confirms that another full-length album from Mxmtoon is “on the horizon in 2024.” For now, though, listen to “Feelings Are Fatal (Revisited)” above.

Plum Blossom (Revisited) is out 11/10 via AWAL. Find more information here.