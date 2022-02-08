Mxmtoon Wants The Spotlight On Her Jaunty New Single ‘Mona Lisa’

The last we heard from Mxmtoon was her 2020 EPs Dawn and Dusk, as well as her contributions to the Life Is Strange: True Colors soundtrack in 2021. Now, she’s starting her 2022 with a new single, “Mona Lisa,” a jaunty, ukulele-led tune.

Mxmtoon says of the song:

“As someone who usually writes songs about other people, one of my ongoing questions is, ‘Will anyone ever write songs about me?’ Mona Lisa is about wanting to be the subject of the art for once instead of being the creator. I think we all daydream at some point in our lives of diving into our favorite stories and finding ourselves in the pages. We all deserve the chance to feel like we’re worthy of a spotlight every once in a while, and Mona Lisa is meant to express that sentiment exactly.”

As for what’s next for Mxmtoon, she says, “I hope to keep pushing myself and make something that feels really different. I want Mxmtoon to be a diverse sonic playground. Everything is open-ended for me right now, but I see that as being incredibly liberating and exciting.”

Listen to “Mona Lisa” above. Mxmtoon also announced some 2022 tour dates today, so find those below.

05/02 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

05/04 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/05 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/07 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre

05/10 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic

05/11 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/14 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/15 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

05/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency

05/20 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

05/24 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/27 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

05/28 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (Outdoors)

05/29 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

05/31 — Orlando, FL @ Beacham

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

06/03 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

06/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

06/10 — Boston, MA @ Royale