My Chemical Romance had been inactive in recent years, so their ongoing tour was one of the most anticipated of the year. The band have kept things interesting on a nightly basis, too, with Gerard Way mixing it up by wearing a dress to perform. Specifically, he donned a green and white cheerleader uniform that appeared to be custom-made, with a “W” emblem (for “Way,” presumably) on the chest.

Also notable about the set was it included a performance of “The World Is Ugly.” The song was previously played a handful of times in 2008 and this was MCR’s first time performing it since then. The song was unreleased until a 2009 studio recording was shared as a single in 2012, as part of the Conventional Weapons compilation. The setlist also featured, as have many other recent ones, “The Foundations Of Decay,” the band’s May single that was their first new song in eight years.

As for the tour, it started just this past weekend and is set to run through mid-October. The North American trek features two-night stops in Toronto (at Scotiabank Arena), Boston (TD Garden), Brooklyn (Barclays Center), and Newark (Prudential Center), as well as a five-night stay at Los Angeles’ The Forum.