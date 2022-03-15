Cardi B has never been afraid to show love to another artist. Whether it be through a social media post or does so through an official collaboration, we’ve seen Cardi B do it time and time again. Examples include Lizzo, Lil Kim, Taylor Swift, BTS, Robert Pattinson, Penn Badgley from Netflix’s You, and many more. There’s now a new name to that list and who they are may come as a surprise to some people.

They don’t make music like this anymore pic.twitter.com/hi44q9cDCV — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 15, 2022

In a recent tweet, Cardi B showed love to My Chemical Romance by resharing one of their old videos. “They don’t make music like this anymore,” she wrote with a clip from the band’s 2004 video “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” The video portrays the bands as outcasts at a fictional high school, and eventually, they face off against the popular kids who are strapped with croquet mallets. The song was the lead single from the band’s 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which was certified Platinum less than a year after its release.

While My Chemical Romance has yet to respond to her post, Cardi’s fans did give some light-hearted responses to her tweet. “Cardi are you about to be in your emo era?” one fan asked while another wrote, “Remember when you used to release music? We miss that.”

You can view Cardi B’s tweet about My Chemical Romance above.

