According to reports, My Chemical Romance is battling with grief. In an exclusive piece TMZ claimed the “The Foundations Of Decay” band’s former drummer, Bob Bryar, has tragically died at the age of 44.

The outlet claims that Bryar was discovered by law enforcement agents inside of his Tennessee home on November 26. Although the local medical examiner is still examining Bryar’s cause of death, an insider said authorities do not expect foul play. The source says that Bryar’s valuables inlcuding music equipement and more were all accounted for. Due to the level of decompassion of Bryar’s body, the official cause of death could be significantly delayed.

Although newer My Chemical Romance fans may be more familiar with the group’s current drummer, Jarrod Alexander, Bryar played a musical part in the group’s rise in popularity. Alongside the band’s original members and lead vocalist Gerard Way, Bob Bryar played on MCR’s breakoutout album, The Black Parade.

Bryar also wrote songs on their 2010 follow-up, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. With MCR slated to revisit their The Black Parade album during their 2025 stadium tour, fans hope they pay tribute to Bryar. At this time, My Chemical Romance has not yet released a public statement regarding the matter.