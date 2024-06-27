On April 24, Neil Young And Crazy Horse kicked off their Love Earth Tour in San Diego, California. One month later, Chicago, Austin, and Dallas concerts were postponed “due to illness,” as announced on Young’s official website at the time.

Unfortunately, déjà vu struck on Wednesday night, June 26.

“The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far,” a statement on Young’s website reads. “GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit’s Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break.”

The statement continues, “We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans, and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you….and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse….. Neil, Micah, Ralph, and Billy. Love Earth.”

Neil Young And Crazy Horse’s aforementioned Pine Knob show in Clarkston, Michigan occurred on May 22.

According to Ticketmaster, Neil Young And Crazy Horse’s canceled Love Earth Tour dates are Bend, Oregon (July 25), George, Washington (July 26), and West Valley City, Utah (July 29). Their Ohana Festival 2024 (September 27-28) appearance and Hollywood Bowl (September 29) show does not have a “canceled” delineation as of this writing.