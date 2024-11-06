The official Glastonbury 2025 lineup hasn’t been revealed. But to ensure things run smoothly once it is, organizers have announced a few logistical changes to the beloved multiple day event. Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and SZA served as headliners for Glastonbury 2024, which made securing tickets next to impossible. But an update to Glastonbury’s ticket sale system could even out the odds for next year’s festivities.

As pointed out by NME, on Glastonbury’s official website, organizers announced the introduction of an inaugural queuing system courtesy of See Tickets. Instead of fighting with thousands of others to refresh the ticket sale webpage, viewer’s slot will be tallied upon visit then ushered along until check out.

While this is standard practice with other ticketing platforms such as Ticketmaster, Glastonbury has been slow to adapt it. Read Glastonbury’s full description of the process below.

The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing. Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process. Anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, so it’s important to make sure you are online ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens. Once you are in the queue, a progress bar will indicate how close you are to reaching the booking page.

Those interested in attending Glastonbury are still required to register ahead of each year’s official ticket sale. Glastonbury 2025’s ticket plus coach travel is scheduled for Thursday, November. The general admission sale will follow on Sunday, November 17. Glastonbury 2025 itself is scheduled to take place between June 25, 2025, and June 29, 2025. Find more information here.