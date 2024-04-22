Here Are The New Orleans Jazz Festival Set Times For 2024

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is set to begin this Thursday, April 25, with over 100 acts from across a massive spectrum of styles and sounds. Known as Jazz Fest, the festival is one of the longest-running music festivals in the US, stretching from its foundation in 1970 to 2019. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, it returned in 2022, bigger and better than ever.
The nonprofit organization The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation Inc. puts on the festival every year to redistribute the funds it generates to the local community while it “promotes, preserves, perpetuates and encourages the music, culture and heritage of communities in Louisiana through festivals, programs and other cultural, educational, civic and economic activities.”
The festivities will be held at Fair Grounds Race Course from Thursday to Sunday with a lineup including The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, The Killers, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, and many, many more, including local acts like Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Juvenile with Mannie Fresh. See below for this weekend’s schedule of main stage set times and check out the full schedule at NOJazzFest.com.
Thursday, April 25
11:20 – 12:10 — The Iceman Special
12:35 – 1:20 — Agrupación Changó of Colombia
1:40 – 2:30 — Papa Mali Trio
2:55 – 3:55 — Cimafunk
4:30 – 7:00 — Widespread Panic
Friday, April 26
11:15 – 11:55 — TBC Brass Band
12:15 – 1:00 — Rancho Aparte of Colombia
1:20 – 2:10 — J & The Causeways
2:30 – 3:25 — Sweet Crude
3:50 – 5:00 — The Revivalists
5:30 – 7:00 — The Killers
Saturday, April 27
11:20 – 12:10 — John Hollier
12:30 – 1:30 — Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue
1:50 – 2:50 — Wayne Toups
3:25 – 4:40 — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
5:20 – 7:00 — Chris Stapleton
Sunday, April 28
11:20 – 12:15 — Seratones
12:40 – 1:40 — Jacobo Vélez ya la Mambanegra of Colombia
2:05 – 3:15 — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
3:45 – 4:55 — Michael Franti & Spearhead
5:30 – 7:00 — Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals