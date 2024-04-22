Here Are The New Orleans Jazz Festival Set Times For 2024

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is set to begin this Thursday, April 25, with over 100 acts from across a massive spectrum of styles and sounds. Known as Jazz Fest, the festival is one of the longest-running music festivals in the US, stretching from its foundation in 1970 to 2019. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, it returned in 2022, bigger and better than ever.

The nonprofit organization The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Foundation Inc. puts on the festival every year to redistribute the funds it generates to the local community while it “promotes, preserves, perpetuates and encourages the music, culture and heritage of communities in Louisiana through festivals, programs and other cultural, educational, civic and economic activities.”

The festivities will be held at Fair Grounds Race Course from Thursday to Sunday with a lineup including The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, The Killers, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, Jon Batiste, and many, many more, including local acts like Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Juvenile with Mannie Fresh. See below for this weekend’s schedule of main stage set times and check out the full schedule at NOJazzFest.com.