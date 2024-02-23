Free Nationals have teamed up with frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak, as well as rapper ASAP Rocky, for a scorching new track. Tonight (February 23), the artists have shared “Gangsta,” which amalgamates the signature components of each act, and results in untouchable musical chemistry.

Over a groovy, hypnotic beat, which comes by way of brilliant production by Free Nationals, Rocky taps into a sense of bravado, remembering his father who taught him his gangster ways. .Paak delivers a soulful chorus, somehow making the life of a gangster sound smooth and sweet.

The song’s accompanying video features younger versions of .Paak and Rocky driving through town looking fly, and getting in trouble along the way

It’s been awhile since we’ve gotten new music from any of the three acts. Neither Free Nationals nor .Paak have released an album since 2019, and Rocky hasn’t dropped one since 2018.

But in an interview with Dazed published last fall, Rocky teased his long-awaited fourth album, teasing a more adventurous sound.

“I want to leave expectations wide and open,” Rocky said. “I don’t want to tell you what to expect. I just want people to experience it how they do naturally.”

You can see the “Gangsta” video above.

Anderson .Paak is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.