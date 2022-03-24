Late last year, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announced a tour behind their joint album, Carnage, and that’s not the only project these longtime collaborators have planned for 2022. Aside from the other recent album by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Ghosteen, which came out in 2019, the pair have now announced a new documentary called This Much I Know To Be True in early 2022, and the film will explore the long creative relationship between the two. The film was directed by the Andrew Dominik and shot in 2021 in in London and Brighton and seeks to “document the duo’s first performances of the albums and will feature a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.”

In an earlier released clip from the film, Cave ponders self-identity, and also plays “Lavender Fields,” a track off Carnage. Today, the duo have released yet another preview of the doc, this time in the form of a more official trailer. You can check that out above. And it’s worth noting, for anyone who watched the 2016 Nick Cave doc, One More Time With Feeling, which was also shot by Dominik, this film acts as sort of a follow-up to that initial project.

The film will be released May 11 and tickets are available here.