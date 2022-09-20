Nickelback have been doing just fine since their commercial apex in the early 2000s, continuing to pump out albums that have peaked in at least the top 5 on the US charts. They have a new album — Get Rollin’, which will be their first since 2017’s Feed The Machine — set to drop on November 18. So, in the coming months, a lot of people will be speaking about the band and singer Chad Kroeger, and when they do, they will probably say the vocalist’s name incorrectly.

The most widely used pronunciation of the singer’s last name is “Kroh-ger,” but it turns out it’s actually supposed to be said like “Kroo-ger”; think more like A Nightmare On Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger and less like the Kroger grocery store chain. Kroeger himself confirmed that on a recent episode of the Loudwire Nights podcast, saying, “It’s ‘Kroo-ger,’ don’t trust the internet.”

As for why he doesn’t really correct people on that, he explained, “I never get time, because it goes, ‘Hey, well here we are with Chad ‘Kroh-ger,’ dah-dah-dah-dah-dah, so how are things going?’ And by the time it gets… it’s so far in by the time I get to say something, I don’t actually… because if I just stop and go, ‘Actually, it’s ‘Kroo-ger,” I’m gonna look like such a [expletive]. So I’m just like, ‘Whatever, I don’t care.'”

Check out the Loudwire Nights interview above.