The Los Angeles Angels were in a bit of a slump heading into their Wednesday night game against the Boston Red Sox. The team was in the midst of a 13-game losing streak that dated back to May 22 when they had a 4-1 win against the Oakland Athletics. As you would expect any team to do, the Angels sought out ways to finally get a win, and one way they came up with was to change the music that played for each player during their walk-ups. Prior to the game, the team announced that each player would walk up to different songs by Nickelback.

Every single Angels player has a Nickelback song as their walk up tonight! This is incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/0kCC1Ptsj2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 9, 2022

OK, I have the song list … Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

ESPN reporter Alden González revealed that the coaches made the decision in hopes of shaking things up for the team. Gonzalez also provided a list of the songs that would be played during the game and for which player. DH and pitcher Shohei Ohtani picked “Photograph,” right fielder Jordon Scott Adell selected “Rockstar,” first basemen Jared Walsh went with “How You Remind Me,” and third basemen Matt Duff picked “Someday.” Other songs that were selected by Angels players included “If Today Was Your Last Day” (Juan Lagares), “When We Stand Together” (Brandon March), “This Afternoon” (Jack Mayfield), “Animals” (Kurt Suzuki), and “What Are You Waiting For?” (Tyler Wade).

FINAL: Angels 0, Red Sox 1 pic.twitter.com/GAFIAknPRM — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2022

While the Angels’ attempt to cure their losing ways was quite ambitious, it proved to be unsuccessful as they fell to the Red Sox 0-1 for their fourteenth consecutive loss. But hey, at least they had some good humor about it as you can see in the tweet above.

