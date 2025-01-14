Nine Inch Nails are taking some time off from winning Golden Globes to go on a worldwide tour in 2025. The industrial band confirmed as much on Instagram on Monday but haven’t released the dates yet, out of respect for the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon,” the post on Nine Inch Nails’ official account reads. “We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”

If you want a Nine Inch Nails fix until the tour is announced, re-watch season 3 of The Bear.

In a recent interview with The Talks, Trent Reznor and Atticuss Ross were asked when they know a film score is working.

“Having done this for a little while, the best moment in a film score or even with a Nine Inch Nails album, is when you have learned to trust yourself that this is it,” Reznor replied. “You have to trust that this is it, because you can always go further — and often you go further and you f*ck it up because you’ve gone past what was good. You also have to deal with your own inherent laziness and desire for it just to be done, you have to make sure you’re not jumping the gun and fooling yourself into that. But as we’ve learned to recognize… I think you know it’s working when you feel goosebumps.”