If Disney couldn’t get Daft Punk back for the new Tron movie, they found the next best option. It was revealed during the D23 fan event that industrial rock greats Nine Inch Nails will provide the score for Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron franchise. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have become in-demand composers, having worked on the scores for The Social Network, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Challengers. But this is the first time the credit will be attributed to Nine Inch Nails, not just Reznor and Ross.

You can see the pretty cool NIN reveal at D23 here.

The long-in-the-works Tron: Ares is about a “highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings,” according to Deadline. The cast includes Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, Sarah Desjardins, and returning from the previous two films, Jeff Bridges.

“It’s really unbelievable to think we made the original in 1982,” Bridges told the D23 crowd. “We never thought it would have this legacy that’s continued on all these years, but here we are. What a beautiful time to bring this back. What a perfect time to revisit this amazing world. More appropriately, to say this amazing world visit us.”

Tron: Ares hits theaters on October 10, 2025.