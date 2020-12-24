Just a little over ten years ago, Daft Punk brought their talents together to provide a great body of work for the Tron: Legacy soundtrack. The project delivered 22 tracks for fans to enjoy alongside the Joseph Kosinski-directed film. Now, to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of both the film and the soundtrack, the duo has shared a new version of the Grammy-nominated album with nine additional songs.

The new tracks that appear on the updated release, which is entitled “The Complete Edition,” are not new or previously unreleased efforts. The songs have appeared in different formats like separate vinyl and iTunes exclusive releases, and the Tron: Legacy update stands as the first time these tracks have stood on a project together. It arrives after Mitchell Leib, Walt Disney Studios’ President Of Music & Soundtracks, revealed that Tron 3 is in the works and their hope is to have the French duo provide the score for the film once again.

“The right and first thing to do is to bring Daft Punk back and see if they want to [return],” Leib said. “We don’t even know who will be directing yet. We’re hopeful that Joe Kosinski will come back and do another one. A lot of things gotta fall into the right places.”

Tron: Legacy — The Complete Edition is out now via Walt Disney. Get it here.