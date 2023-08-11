Earlier this week, Turnstile brought hardcore to baseball by throwing the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game. The band has been on the rise since their 2021 breakthrough Glow On, whether that’s by having a song in I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson or collaborating with Taco Bell.

The group is back with new music. They’ve teamed up with BADBADNOTGOOD for an EP titled New Heart Designs. It contains reimagined Glow On tracks, including “Mystery,” “Underwater Boi,” and “Alien Love Call” featuring Blood Orange. It serves as a chance for the band to delve further into experimental territory and mold the anthems into new forms.

Glow On was praised for incorporating new genres into their hardcore sound. They worked with Mike Elizondo, who’s known for working with icons like Dr. Dre, Fiona Apple, and Mastodon. “Mike is a stone-cold professional. Like, bro was Dr. Dre’s link, from what I gather, I think he was the only one really allowed to touch the button in the studio besides Dre,” bassist Franz Lyons told Uproxx. “I was in the panic room a little bit. But it was everything you would want to comfortably step outside of your comfort zone. It was all a sick-ass learning episode.”

They did a similar project for their 2018 LP Time & Space. It was followed by a three-song EP called Share A View, except it was with Mall Grab.

Listen to New Heart Designs below.

Turnstile is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.