In a statement posted to their Twitter page, Power Trip has announced that the band’s lead singer, Riley Gale, has passed away. In the announcement, the band honored Gale as “a friend, a brother, a son” and a “larger than life rock star and humble and giving friend.” The group went on to remind fans how much they meant to him and how special they were in his eyes, before requesting that they share any memory they have of Gale as he is remembered. A cause of death for the singer has not yet been revealed.

Formed in Dallas in 2008, Power Trip received its big break in 2013 when they signed to Southern Lord Records in 2013, and they released their debut album Manifest Decimation that same year. Nearly four years later, the band returned with their sophomore effort, Nightmare Logic, an album that was met with critical acclaim from both fans and critics, landing on a number of year-end lists. Last summer the group revealed on Twitter that they were hard at work on their upcoming third album.

In their statement, Power Trip has asked fans to “respect our wishes for privacy during this time” and to send donations to Dallas Hope Charities, which can be done through this website.