Noah Kahan is enjoying the best year of his musical career, as evidenced by “Dial Drunk,” which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August after Kahan dropped a version featuring Post Malone. Kahan plans to carry this momentum into 2024, having recently announced his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour on Wednesday, September 20.

“This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour!” Kahan wrote on Instagram when revealing the North American dates. “I can’t hardly believe it.”

Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever run will follow his sold-out Stick Season Tour across 2022 and 2023. He initially announced 2024 We’ll All Be Here Forever dates for the UK and Europe in July. The entire run will cap off on July 16, 2024 at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden and July 19, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kahan’s Stick Season album released in October 2022 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 this June. The Vermont-born artist dropped his 21-track Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) in July.

As per a press release, the Advanced Registration Pre-sale for the newly announced 2024 North American dates is scheduled for September 27. Fans can sign up for that pre-sale here from now until Sunday, September 24, at 10 p.m. PST, and other pre-sales “will run throughout the week ahead of general onsale,” set for Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

Check out Kahan’s tour poster and dates below.

02/08/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena – SOLD OUT *

02/10/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*

02/11/2024 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *

02/13/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena – SOLD OUT *

02/14/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley – SOLD OUT *

02/15/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley *

02/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia – SOLD OUT *

02/18/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium – SOLD OUT *

02/21/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

02/23/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen *

02/25/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live – SOLD OUT *

02/26/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National *

03/26/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

03/28/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/30/2024 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

04/02/2024 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

04/06/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/07/2024 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

04/09/2024 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

04/10/2024 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/13/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/22/2024 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

05/25/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/28/2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/29/2024 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/04/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/05/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre *

06/07/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/13/2024 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/14/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/18/2024 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/21/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/25/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

06/29/2024 — George, WA @ The Gorge

07/01/2024 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/03/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/05/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

07/06/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

07/09/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/13/2024 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

* Non-Live Nation Date

^ With Mt. Joy