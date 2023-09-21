Noah Kahan is enjoying the best year of his musical career, as evidenced by “Dial Drunk,” which peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August after Kahan dropped a version featuring Post Malone. Kahan plans to carry this momentum into 2024, having recently announced his We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour on Wednesday, September 20.
“This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour!” Kahan wrote on Instagram when revealing the North American dates. “I can’t hardly believe it.”
Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever run will follow his sold-out Stick Season Tour across 2022 and 2023. He initially announced 2024 We’ll All Be Here Forever dates for the UK and Europe in July. The entire run will cap off on July 16, 2024 at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden and July 19, 2024 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Kahan’s Stick Season album released in October 2022 and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 this June. The Vermont-born artist dropped his 21-track Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever) in July.
As per a press release, the Advanced Registration Pre-sale for the newly announced 2024 North American dates is scheduled for September 27. Fans can sign up for that pre-sale here from now until Sunday, September 24, at 10 p.m. PST, and other pre-sales “will run throughout the week ahead of general onsale,” set for Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.
Check out Kahan’s tour poster and dates below.
02/08/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena – SOLD OUT *
02/10/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro*
02/11/2024 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena *
02/13/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena – SOLD OUT *
02/14/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley – SOLD OUT *
02/15/2024 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley *
02/17/2024 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia – SOLD OUT *
02/18/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Palladium – SOLD OUT *
02/21/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *
02/23/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B. Hallen *
02/25/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live – SOLD OUT *
02/26/2024 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National *
03/26/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
03/28/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
03/30/2024 — Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
04/02/2024 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
04/06/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/07/2024 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
04/09/2024 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
04/10/2024 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/13/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
05/22/2024 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
05/25/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/28/2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/29/2024 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/04/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
06/05/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheatre *
06/07/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/13/2024 — Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/14/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/18/2024 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/21/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/25/2024 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *
06/29/2024 — George, WA @ The Gorge
07/01/2024 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/03/2024 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
07/05/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
07/06/2024 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
07/09/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/13/2024 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/16/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
* Non-Live Nation Date
^ With Mt. Joy