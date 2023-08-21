Here Are The Iron Blossom Set Times For 2023

The Iron Blossom Music Festival is scheduled for this Saturday (August 26) and Sunday (August 27) at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond, Virginia. Lord Huron and Noah Kahan will share headlining duties on Saturday, leaving Hozier as the lone Sunday headliner.

The festival confirmed that gates will open at noon local time on both days, noting that the lineup and set times “are subject to change.” For now, though, Lord Huron will warm up the Iron Stage from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. local time, leading into Kahan’s set on the Iron Stage from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Iron Blossom’s Instagram page teased that Kahan will perform his breakout hit, “Dial Drunk,” which received a Post Malone assist last month.

Come Sunday, Nikki Lane will take the Blossom Stage from 7:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. local time — sandwiched between Elle King (6:30 to 7:45 p.m.) and Hozier (8:30 to 10 p.m.) on the Iron Stage.

The other acts performing across the two-day event are Mipso, Rayland Baxter, Devon Gilfillian, Faye Webster, Briscoe, Josiah And The Bonnevilles, Trousdale, Colony House, Celisse, The Legendary Ingramettes, Angelica Garcia, Danielle Ponder, Amythyst Kiah, The Heavy Heavy, Matthew E. White, Neal Francis, and Son Little.

Check out the full lineup and schedule below, and find more information here.