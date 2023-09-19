All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week saw the release of a ton of great new pop music. There were a several collaborations, including Zara Larsson working with DJ David Guetta. Maren Morris made waves as she opened up about her plans to leave country music behind in the form of a new song. Check out the rest of Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

TXT, Anitta — Back For More TXT and Anitta first premiered their powerhouse collaboration at the VMAs, and now, fans can enjoy “Back For More” whenever. Featured on the K-Pop band’s upcoming album, The Name Chapter: Freefall, the song finds the two performers playing chaotic lovers. Tate McRae — “Greedy” Uproxx cover star Tate McRae‘s new video for “Greedy” has been buzzing around the internet, as fans feel she’s primed for a pop takeover. The confident anthem also has a bit of shade reportedly thrown at an ex, as it’s set at a hockey rink.

SZA, Justin Bieber — “Snooze (Acoustic)” SZA’s “Snooze” was already a hit from her album, SOS, after getting a boost on TikTok. A few months later, she decided to bring on Justin Bieber for an acoustic take of the popular track. The chiller vibes allow the song’s lyrics to hit listeners even harder. By the time the chorus hits and the two duet, it makes sense why they did. Zara Larsson, David Guetta — “On My Love” “‘On My Love’ is about the relationships you have in your life that mean so much to you that you would put everything on them,” Larsson dished about her new collaboration with David Guetta in a statement.

J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Usher – “Dientes” J Balvin’s “Dientes” not only has DJ Khaled and Usher, but it also samples the latter’s club staple, the song “Yeah!.” Given Usher’s co-sign on the song, and his appearance alongside Balvin on the dance floor in the music video, this could easily be a contender for a (late) song of the summer. Maren Morris — “The Tree” Maren Morris recently announced that she’s moving away from country music — and her new song “The Tree” is the first introduction of that. Produced by Greg Kurstin, it finds Morris seemingly grappling with the feelings of how the genre and industry have treated her. “I hung around longer than anyone should / You’ve broken my heart more than anyone could,” she notes.

Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine — “Call Your Mom” Noah Kahan and Lizzy McAlpine united for the emotional ballad, “Call Your Mom,” that originally appeared as a solo take from his album, Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). It finds the two dueting to lend a helping hand to someone struggling with mental health. Bella Poarch — “Crush” (feat. Lauv) Bella Poarch’s “Crush” finds her entering her independent, hot girl era — with Lauv to help her out. The bubbly song builds upon the success of Poarch’s biggest hit, “Build A B*tch,” with the same new bold attitude that doesn’t hold back.