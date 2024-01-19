Noah Kahan is making his tours even more memorable. Today (January 18), Kahan took to social media to announce his 2024 Tour Patch Adventure.

Kahan is booked in several cities this year, and in each city, fans can purchase a limited edition patch.

“I’m excited to introduce Tour Patches,” said Kahan in his post. “So many of you have told me you’ve been to multiple shows of mine, which is incredible. I wanted to launch this patch program to offer a unique keepsake for every show. We’re going to try this out by creating a custom limited-edition patch for every headline date in 2024. The only way to get them is at the merch booth one of my shows. Collect them, trade them, put them on anything you want!”

A video clip on Instagram shows that patches will be available for purchase at the North American shows, as well as the international shows.

The European leg of Kahan’s upcoming We’ll Be Here Forever Tour is set to kick off in Dublin on Feb. 8, and the North American leg will begin at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 26. Fans can find the full list of tour dates here.

In more Kahan-related news, the singer-songwriter teamed up with Sam Fender for a new version of his Stick Season cut, “Homeless,” which is set to arrive tomorrow (January 19).