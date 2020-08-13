In mid-March, various tours all across the country came to a screeching halt as the coronavirus put an end to almost all live music for the foreseeable future. Many artists have resorted to drive-in concerts as a way to still perform for fans. For some artists like Kehlani, it proved to be beneficial, while other artists’ attempts at social-distant shows, such as those put on by DaBaby, proved to be unsuccessful. But one put on across the pond in the United Kingdom came with a bit of a twist.

The UK’s first socially distanced concert is happening now in Newcastle. Attendees have their own private viewing area with 6-feet of space between them. A whole new world…pic.twitter.com/JD8UNGXJdF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 12, 2020

Taking to Newcastle’s Virgin Money Unity Arena, Sam Fender performed at the United Kingdom’s first socially-distant concert at an outdoor venue. Nearly a year removed from his Hypersonic Missles debut album, the English singer performed for 2,500 attendees, who watched from a total of 500 platforms that were two meters apart from each other. Each platform would hold no more than 5 people per platform, achieving their goal of a socially-distant night.

Sam Fender live in Newcastle tonight – the first socially distanced large scale concert. Very civilised. Seems to work. 600 pens with 5 family/friends per pen. Sensible loo/bar/food arrangements. It’s the future! And least for the foreseeable…… pic.twitter.com/WN0NJsyCXc — Brian Ham (@_BrianHam) August 11, 2020

Fantastic night! Sam Fender was class! Can all concerts be like this?! Brilliantly organised! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/faWOYBJ9IU — Tracy Guthrie (@tracylguthrie) August 11, 2020

Love Sam Fender but if that's what the future is, count me out. That's not what gigs are for me. It's the atmosphere of being surrounded by others captivated by whats going on on the stage loving life.. — Ashley Smith (@AshleySmith_22) August 11, 2020

As the night went on, many fans shared their opinions on the new setup, with many saying that, considering the circumstances, the concert was a success. One fan labeled it as “the future! And least for the foreseeable…,” while another said it was “brilliantly organised.” Others weren’t big fans of the concert, one saying, “if that’s what the future is, count me out.” Whether or not this kind of setup becomes a regular thing remains to be seen, but if fans would like to get back to the outdoor concert, unorthodox approaches like this one may be necessary.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.