With their explosive 2020 debut album Who Are The Girls?, Nova Twins quickly emerged as refreshing and unapologetic voices in punk rock music. Named “the best band you’ve never heard of” by Tom Morello, Nova Twins make in-your-face metal packed with ripping electric guitar and distorted bass. After a successful tour run, Nova Twins are bringing the same energy to their upcoming sophomore album Supernova, which they’ve already previewed with a handful of frenetic tracks. Consisting of vocalist/guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South, the UK duo have been close friends since childhood and played in bands that circulated the same scene. They both grew up listening to R&B greats like Toni Braxton and now inject the same defiant sensuality to their music, pairing it with propulsive guitars rather than laid-back beats. To celebrate the release of their new single “Puzzles” and upcoming LP Supernova, which is due out in June, Nova Twins sat down with Uproxx to talk amazing fan artwork, fluffy cats, and their love of R&B in the latest Indie Mixtape Q&A. What are four words you would use to describe your music? Amy: Metal in neon blender.. haha Georgia: Fuzzy, NOVA, beastly, spiky It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered? Georgia: I’d love it if the music we made now sounds like it could still be released in 2050! All the artists we love from the 90s stand the test of time and those songs could be released today and still sound fresh! Hopefully we’ll still be around to find out.

Amy: By then maybe people will put mp3 chips into their minds and songs would just remain there forever on your brain’s playlist. What’s your favorite city in the world to perform? Amy: Toronto, Glasgow, Birmingham, Paris, London, LA and New York… the list goes on and it depends day by day but we had a few stand out moments there recently. Georgia: Agreed, these cities were amazing on tour! Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why? Amy: The women in our families for sure, they are so strong and wise and shaped the women we are today. Georgia: 100 percent, they’ve given us so many unforgettable life lessons and the confidence to be our true selves! Where did you eat the best meal of your life? Amy: Omg, my favorite sort of question! I had the most amazing tuna steak in Thessaloniki in Greece, and also had the best Thai food in LA, think it’s called Night Market WeHo, both were mouth watering, mind/mouth blowing, it lives on in my memories and hands down some of the best food I have ever had.

Georgia: That Thai restaurant in LA was something special! Also we went to a great vegan restaurant in LA. I had carbonara for the first time and it was tastyyy. My brother’s banoffee pies are next to none as well, so good! What album do you know every word to? Amy: There are a few, but Toni Braxton’s Secrets was on repeat in my household from morning till night, when I was growing up. My mom loved her, so it’s forever ingrained in my mind. She would blare it so loud in the morning and wake me up! Georgia: I love so many albums, as I love to listen to a whole body of work but these come to mind — Bruno Mars’ Unorthodox Jukebox, Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions, The Internet’s Ego Death, N*E*R*D’s Seeing Sounds, Mariah Carey’s MTV Unplugged Live Album 1996, Kanye West’s Late Registration. What was the best concert you’ve ever attended? Amy: Beyoncé’s show is spectacular. No one can say anything, she is a wonder woman. Georgia: Hands down Beyoncé! When I’m feeling low, I put her live shows on YouTube and feel like a bad b*tch within minutes! Once me and Amy went to her show but I had food poisoning and passed out in the standing area, so we got upgraded to £400 seats. What is the best outfit for performing and why? Amy: We make all our stage outfits, simply because we wanted something that sounded like our music and nothing out there quite felt right. Anything that we liked was extortionate, so we made our own. We use materials and design things that are comfortable for shows, we get away with more designs for music videos but it needs to be breathable, light and flexible for our gigs.

Georgia: Yeah, we love making all our stage and video outfits! My favorite at the moment for performing is probably our tie dye bleached Reading & Leeds look, as it’s so comfortable and robust! I like clothes that don’t get in the way, or are too hot or distracting when we’re performing. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram? Georgia: I’ve been spending a lot of time on Pinterest lately. It calms me down looking at lots of beautiful aesthetics from fashion to house decor to scenic views! Amy: I love looking at fluffy cats being all cute and mysterious. What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour? Amy: At the moment, Ariana Grande’s “God Is A Woman” and Limp Bizkit’s “Dad Vibes” Georgia: Yeah, we often have songs we’ll sesh for a very long time and these are the new additions at the moment! Ho99o9’s “Mega City Nines” is still in there too! What’s the last thing you Googled? Amy: Zendaya, she is so awesome! Georgia: What 1111 Angel number means.. I kept seeing it everywhere! What album makes for the perfect gift? Amy: Supernova… hehe. Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour? Amy: In a creepy cottage in France where there were old style paintings of children crying and looking sad. It gave off super haunted vibes, Georgia and I were scared to fall to sleep.

Georgia: That was hilarious! We recently stayed in another AirBnB in France that had haunted, spider-infested vibes but turned out to have the comfiest bed and silkiest sheets of the whole tour! What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo? Amy: I was 16, got a tramp stamp… not the best tattoo in the world but I keep it for the mems. Georgia: I don’t have any tattoos, as I’m so indecisive but I’ve been drawing and planning some… What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio? Amy: Any old school R&B playlist keeps G and I buzzing, Timbo/Missy era. Georgia: All the artists that are on our Voices For The Unheard Playlist! What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you? Amy: I have a lot of amazing supportive people in my life that I wouldn’t be without, everyday I feel lucky to have them.