The entertainment world was hit with sad news today. It was revealed that singer and actress Traci Braxton passed away following a battle with esophageal cancer. The unfortunate news arrives after Traci spent the last year battling the cancer prior to her death. Her husband Kevin Surratt shared the news with TMZ and the publication was told that Traci spent her last moments with her sisters, mom, and friends. One of her sisters, singer Toni Braxton, shared a statement about Traci’s death.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni wrote. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

Traci Braxton appeared on the family’s reality TV show Braxton Family Values, but as an actress, she was best known for her role in the 2018 film Sinners Wanted. She also appeared in 2009’s There’s A Stranger In My House and was set to be seen in the upcoming film Chaaw which comes out in May. Traci also had some success as a singer. Her 2014 song “Last Call” rose to No. 16 on the Billboard singles chart. The track could be found on her 2014 debut album Crash & Burn. In 2018, she released her sophomore album On Earth.

