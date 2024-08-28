Yesterday (August 27), Oasis announced a long-awaited reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25. Even before that, though, there was speculation that the band would play the Glastonbury festival in 2025, with the Daily Mail quoting a source as saying, “All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there’s a genuine feeling that next summer’s Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down. They have been made aware of the headline slot that’s open for them next summer. Now it’s all down to them.”

Oasis has decided to go ahead and nip that in the bud: Today (August 28), they shared a statement on social media that reads, “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year. The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

As for shows that actually are confirmed, check out Oasis’ upcoming tour dates below.