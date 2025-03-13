Oasis — a notoriously chill band — are going on tour for the first time since 2009 beginning this July. Along the way, they will be filmed for a movie about the reunion, produced by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Meet Me In The Bathroom).

A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but Sony Music Vision will distribute the movie, and it’s being produced by Magna Studios, which has also produced Beastie Boys Story and Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

Earlier this week, Liam Gallagher got into a tiff, as he is wont to do, with an NME report over the band that will join him and Noel on tour. “NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x,” he wrote on X. In a follow-up post, he added, “It’s not the lineup reveal I’m bothered about I’ll reveal that to you in a minute I’m more bothered about the line where it says a source close to the band and tour that really causes me a great deal of concern LG x.”

Liam then revealed the lineup himself: Tony McCarroll, Alan White, Zak Starkey, and Chris Sharrock — except those are all former Oasis drummers.

This movie is going to be great.