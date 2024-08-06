The last time we heard from Fleet Foxes was when the dropped their album Shore in 2020, then the live album A Very Lonely Solstice in 2021. There’s no news of any fresh material in the pipeline right now, but there is an exciting development for fans who live in a select few areas: The band’s Robin Pecknold is going on his first solo acoustic tour.

The tour is a quick one, hitting only a handful of venues. The run starts with two nights at Woodstock, New York’s Levon Helm Studios, following by two nights at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom. Then, it’s off to Chicago, two nights in San Francisco, and one-off shows in Seattle and Portland.

An artist ticket pre-sale begins on August 8 at 10 a.m. local time (use the password ROBINSOLO to access), and that will be followed by the general on-sale starting August 9 at 10 a.m. local time. More information can be found here.

Check out Pecknold’s upcoming tour dates below.