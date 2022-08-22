Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’ Gets An Expansive Remix Courtesy Of Jamie xx

Earlier this year, The xx’s Oliver Sim went solo, releasing the singles “Romance With A Memory,” “Fruit,” “Hideous,” and “GMT” over the course of the past five months. Today, with the release of Sim’s debut album Hideous Bastard just a few weeks away, Sim reunites with Jamie xx for an expansive remix of his most recent single, “GMT,” which Jamie stretches an extra seven minutes, adding long breakdowns and riding the groove that makes “GMT” such an infectious jam.

Sim previously explained the reasoning behind the song’s Beach Boys sample on Apple Music, telling Zane Lowe, “[Sims and Jamie xx] spent a few weeks in Sydney, did a road trip down to Byron Bay, listening to music, swimming a lot… we were listening to a lot of The Beach Boys at the time. When we arrived in Byron Bay, we started ‘GMT.’ Sampling is such a personal thing. You’re not just sampling because of how beautiful it sounds but because of all of the emotional memories you have locked into it. We had to solidify the moment.”

In addition, he also announced tour dates beginning this autumn.

09/29 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/02 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/05 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/06 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/08 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/09 — Boston, MA @ Royale

10/10 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/20 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/22 — Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

10/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

10/24 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

10/26 — Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

10/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich

10/29 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

10/30 — London, UK @ KOKO

Hideous Bastard is out 9/9 via Young. Pre-order it here.